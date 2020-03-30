april-fools-day:-5-comedies-on-netflix-to-get-you-lol’ing

April Fools Day is right around the corner and Netflix is teeming with comedies that will get you laughing out loud. Here are five that we recommend!

The origins of April Fools Day isn’t exactly known, although some historians believe that it dates back to 1582. France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, and those who didn’t receive the memo kept celebrating New Year at the end of March; in turn, marking them as the butt of the joke. Pranks began to ensue, such as placing paper fish on the backs of these unfortunate souls; a symbol stating that they are an “easily hooked fish”.

Whatever the reason, April Fools Day continues to be celebrated each year. However, this year might seem a bit drab due to COVID-19, even Google is forgoing their prankster tradition. But that doesn’t mean we should skip out on any laughs. Netflix has a huge collection of comedies, and we’ve picked out five to help you celebrate April Fools Day in isolation.

5. The Good Place

If you are one of the TV-bingers that have somehow missed out on Eleanor and Chidi, I strongly urge you to stop what you’re doing and turn it on right now. The Good Place is filled with laughs, plot twists, and unlikely friendships.

After a tragic shopping cart incident, resulting in Eleanor’s death, she finds herself in the Good Place. For those who knew Eleanor Shellstrop prior to her arrival in the afterlife, they are well-aware that the Good Place is not where she belongs. She then becomes determined to change her way of life, in hopes that she will soon belong in her new neighborhood.

THE GOOD PLACE — “Whenever You’re Ready” Episode 413/414 — Pictured: (l-r) Ted Danson as Michael, Kristen Bell as Eleanor — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)

Unfortunately, The Good Place‘s final season has yet to land on the streaming platform, but that just gives you time to binge the first three seasons, before facing the series’ conclusion.

4. Disenchantment

Matt Groening has spent his time in the present with The Simpsons, the future with Futurama, and now the past with Disenchantment. Disenchantment is an adult fantasy animation series taking place in the kingdom Dreamland. We are quickly introduced to Bean, an alcoholic princess voiced by Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson, her personal demon, Luci, and her newly found friend, Elfo.

Disenchantment is perfect for fans of Groening’s other projects, as there are a lot of similarities and Easter Eggs throughout the medieval comedy.

3. Trailer Park Boys

Trailer Park Boys might not be for everyone, but for those who do enjoy it, they really fall in love with the gangs’ shenanigans. Personally, I relate to Bubbles and his adoration of cats.

Trailer Park Boys is set in, you guessed it, a trailer park. Each episode takes us on mad capers and get-rich-schemes with Ricky, Bubbles, and Julian. Things tend to go awry for the gang, but that doesn’t stop them from coming back with more adventures in the following episodes. Trailer Park Boys is filmed as a mockumentary, adding a little zest to the show.

And for those who enjoy the live-action version, Netflix also created an animated Trailer Park Boys series!

2. Parks and Recreation

Like Trailer Park Boys, Parks and Recreation is shot in a mockumentary format. In my opinion, Parks and Recreation is one of the best comedies from the last decade, and by far the easiest to binge-watch.

Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, is dedicated to her job at an Indiana Parks and Recreation Department. Throughout the series, we witness her take on tasks and attempt to rise to the top, even with the lack of help from colleagues. Parks and Recreation has a colorful cast of characters that will keep you laughing.

1. The Office

Can we really write an entire post focusing on comedies without mentioning fan-favorite, The Office? I think not.

The Office was originally a British show starring Ricky Gervais. However, in 2005 the US adaption premiered and won the hearts of many. As with Parks and Recreation and Trailer Park Boys, The Office is shot in a mockumentary format. In this series, we explore the lives of the staff at Dunder-Mifflin as they undergo the tribulations of their 9 to 5 office lives.

Not only is The Office binge-able, but it’s also a show that fans tend to re-watch over and over again.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website or the website for your state’s Department of Health.

What are some of your favorite Laugh-Out-Loud comedies on Netflix? What will you be watching on April Fool’s Day? Let us know in the comments!