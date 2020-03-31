april-fool’s-day-2020:-bollywood’s-biggest-pranksters-ajay-devgn,-akshay-kumar,-vidya-balan-and-more

Bollywood actors always make it a point to surprise their fans but they also manage to take their co-actors for a ride. We have often heard actors and filmmakers making the best of time while on sets amid shooting.From feeding gajar ka halwa made out of chili paste, to sending marriage proposals and ‘I love you’s to random contact numbers, on April Fool’s Day, we bring you some hilarious behind the scene pranks by some Bollywood’s beloved stars, who are quite popular for being total pranksters. Rohit Shetty Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are often seen pranking costars together while on set, and during the shooting for Golmaal 3, Rohit took Kareena Kapoor’s case by convincing her about a spirit of a woman, who had been killed in the hotel and was still haunting that place. To convince Kareen, Rohit went as far as to craft an entire story that the spirit had killed a guest at the hotel! Sunny Leone Sunny Leone is often seen sharing videos of her pranks on social media. The actress has not only pranked her manager several times but also pranked the Spitvilla contestants with doughnuts made with of salt. Sunny’s manager while on set, scared her with a fake snake and in return, she thrashed two cakes on his face. The actress several times has also become a victim to her own pranks, during a pool party Sunny pushed one of her friends into to the pool, but as soon as she had her back turned, another friend quickly nudged her into the water. Akshay Kumar Akshay has managed to create embarrassing scenarios for his co-stars in the name of pranks. The actor while filming Jolly LLB 2, alongside Huma Qureshi, stole her phone on set and sent marriage proposals to many Bollywood actors by using her number. Huma later during an interview revealed, she was mortified and had to text those people again to explain her situation. Earlier, on the sets of Brothers (2015), Akshay had pulled off a similar prank with co-actor Sidharth Malhotra and used his phone to send ‘I Love You’ messages’ to random people. Ajay Devgn Ajay Devgn while shooting for Singham Returns ganged up with director Rohit Shetty and successfully managed to fool the entire cast and crew of the film. The two had tasked a spot boy to roam around the location wearing a white gown and had convinced the entire cast that the shoot location was haunted. Ajay once had offered his co-actor, Arjan Bajwa, from Son of Sardaar (2012), a plate of gajar ka halwa made with red chili paste. Vidya Balan Vidya Balan’s extensive pranking has led her entire team to think she is joking when she has actually broke down in tears on sets of Kahaani 2 (2017). While shooting for TE3N (2016), Vidya was known to make funny faces to distract co-actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, leading him to goof-up several scenes. On the sets of The Dirty Picture (2011), Vidya once pretended to be unwell and asked a female assistant director (AD) to act out a bedroom scene with her co-actor Emraan Hashmi. She later continued to pull her leg afterwards as well. Aamir Khan Openly confessed by his wife, Kiran Rao, and other co-actors like Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Juhi Chawla, Aamir is a notorious prankster. Kiran Rao’s once said, “He (Aamir) is an incorrigible prankster”. On the sets of Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Aamir threw a cup towards Raveen Tandon, which had nothing in it but she shrieked thinking it was full of hot tea. The actor later used the same prank on his Dangal co-star, Fatima Sana Shaikh. While playing a board game on the sets, Aamir came with a am empty cup and lead her to believe it was filled with piping hot coffee. He then pretended to spill it on her and she screamed thinking he had burnt her head Abhishek Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan is known to be a total prankster on the sets of his films but once he also pranked his wife, Aishwarya Rai. He told her that he is leading her to a hotel room when in fact he was leading her to the men’s washroom. Aishwarya, burst into laughter when he realised what had happened. While shooting for Happy New Year, he sent out a mischievous tweets from filmmaker Farah Khan’s phone. He once got the entire crew bhaang laced milk and sent a cake for Farah with the film’s poster but swapped her own face for all the actors.