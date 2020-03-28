april-2020:-from-the-lighthouse-to-tales-from-the-loop-everything-coming-to-amazon-prime-video

While Amazon Prime Video has some classic shows in comedy and drama that you can’t get enough of, the streaming service in the coming month, April 2020, is set to bring shows and film in genres from drama to science fiction. In films, Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe’s 2019 critically acclaimed release, The Lighthouse will air in the second week of next month, April 16, followed by Selah and the Spades, an amazon original released on April, 17. Some theatrical releases coming to the platform include Hotel Artemis, I Am Legend, License to Kill, Live and Let Die, Mark Of Zorro and more classics. In shows, Amazon Prime Videos will bring back the popular crime drama series titled, Bosch. Starring Titus Welliver as the titular Los Angeles detective, in the upcoming season he has to solve the murder of a medical physicist and the find the radioactive material that’s gone missing. Another original airing in April 2020, includes the sci-fi shows, titled, Tales from the Loop. It follows, the townspeople who live above ‘The Loop,’ a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe, experience things previously consigned to the realm of science fiction now made real. April 1 A View to a Kill (1985) Bangkok Dangerous (2010) Bird Of Paradise (1932) Blind Husbands (1919) Broken Blossoms (1919) Daniel Boone (1936) Diamonds Are Forever (1971) Diary Of A Hitman (1991) Die Another Day (2002) Dishonored Lady (1947) Dollface (1945) Dr. No (1962) Dr. T & The Women (2000) Drums In The Deep South (1951) For Your Eyes Only (1981) From Russia with Love (1964) Gator (1976) Gods And Monsters (1999) GoldenEye (1995) Goldfinger (1964) Gorky Park (1983) Hotel Artemis (2018) I Am Legend (2007) License to Kill (1989) Live and Let Die (1973) Mark Of Zorro (1920) Moonraker (1979) Mutiny (1952) Never Say Never Again (1983) Octopussy (1983) On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) Repentance (2014) Shirley Valentine (1989) Son Of Monte Cristo (1940) Tarzan The Fearless (1933) The Bodyguard (1992) The Boost (1988) The Brothers Grimm (2005) The Chumscrubber (2005) The Hoodlum (1951) The Living Daylights (1987) The Lost World (1925) The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) The New Adventures Of Tarzan (1935) The Sender (1982) The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) The World is Not Enough (1999) Thunderball (4K UHD) (1965) Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) You Only Live Twice (1967) America In Color: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus) Bronx SIU: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel) Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (MotoTrend on Demand) El Rey del Valle: Season 1 (Pantaya) Foyle’s War: Season 1 (Acorn TV) Molly of Denali: Season 1 (PBS Kids) Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece) Our Wedding Story: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family) The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now) The Mind of a Chef: Season 1 (PBS Living) Vida: Season 1 (STARZ) April 3 Invisible Life – Amazon Original movie (2019) Tales from the Loop – Amazon Original series: Season 1 April 10 Les Misérables – Amazon Original movie (2019) Rambo: Last Blood (2019) April 14 Vault (2019) April 16 The Lighthouse (2019) April 17 Selah and the Spades – Amazon Original movie (2019) Bosch – Amazon Original series: Season 6 Dino Dana – Amazon Original series: Season 3B April 20 Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) April 29 Footloose (2011) April 2020: From Extraction, The Last Kingdom To Sergio, Everything Coming To Netflix Next Month Maska Twitter Review: Netflix’s Manisha Koirala Starrer Is A Feel Good Film