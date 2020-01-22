Approved Tribeca project must be of highest quality, warns former NI minister

Former direct rule minister Sir Richard Needham, who helped establish Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, has welcomed the £500m Tribeca development in the area.

Sir Richard was under-secretary of state for Northern Ireland between 1985 and 1992 when he worked on the development of Cathedral Quarter and Laganside in Belfast.

He said that, in principle, the new investment was wonderful and long overdue but that “the devil is in the detail”.

Tribeca Belfast covers a 12-acre site located beside St Anne’s Cathedral bounded by Royal Avenue, Donegall Street, Lower Garfield Street and Rosemary Street.

Sir Richard, also a former Economy Minister, said: “The key is that it needs to be the best of Belfast. It needs to be of the highest quality, using the highest quality of materials.

“It needs to have a first rate architect and get the balance of development and open space right.

“Who are the anchor tenants going to be? Of prime consideration is the quality of design.