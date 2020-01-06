“appropriate-action-will-be-taken”:-jnu-vice-chancellor-on-violence

M Jagadesh Kumar said that this hooliganism is against the ethos of JNU

New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday said that appropriate action will be taken and that those involved in the violence will not be spared.

“The origin of the present situation in JNU lies in some agitating students turning violent and obstructing the academic activities of a large number of non-protesting students. The protesting students damaged the university communication servers to disrupt the winter semester registration,” Mr Kumar said.

“They prevented thousands of students from doing their winter registration. Their intent is clearly aimed at disrupting the functioning of the university. This is simply hooliganism and against the ethos of JNU. No such person will be spared and appropriate action will be taken,” he added.

Mr Kumar has also appealed to all students to maintain peace in the campus and stated that the top priority is to protect the academic interests of the students.

The Vice-Chancellor’s statements come after unidentified masked goons entered the varsity on Sunday night and attacked students and teaching staff, leaving many severely injured.

“Would like to appeal to all the students to maintain peace. The university stands by all the students to facilitate their pursuit of academic activities. We will ensure that their winter semester registration will take place without any hindrance,” Mr Kumar said in a statement.

He also assured the students that there was nothing to be afraid of and necessary action will be taken to protect the interests of students.

“They need not fear about their process. The top priority of the university is to protect the academic interests of our students”, Mr Kumar added.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including Jwaharlal Nehru Student’s Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and some professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, have condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.