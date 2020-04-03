apple’s-cheap-iphone-9-rumored-release-date-surfaces

Apple’s affordable iPhone 9 could arrive as early as mid-April.

A launch event for the entry-level model is scheduled for April 15, adding to industry murmurs that the release is imminent. While stringent Covid-19 restrictions will probably impede a smooth rollout, the most current rumor suggests the release date will be April 22.

Reliable Apple tipster Jon Prosser tweeted that, “Per an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is now preparing for an April release. Tentative dates: Announcement on April 15, Shipments on April 22. Keep in mind: we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and things could change. Fingers crossed.”

iPhone 9 update 👀

Per an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is now preparing for an April release.

Tentative dates: – Announcement on April 15– Shipments on April 22

Keep in mind: we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and things could change.

Fingers crossed 🤞 pic.twitter.com/egz8UWXd9F

— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 31, 2020

The iPhone 9, also referred to as the iPhone SE, has a rumored $399 price point, and according to 9to5Mac, will come in white, red, and black color options.

The low-cost handset was originally expected to launch in March, but it wasn’t unveiled alongside the iPad Pro 2020 or New MacBook Air.

Isabelle is an Australian writer based in Berlin.

Follow

Highsnobiety Design

What To Read Next