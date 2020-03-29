Apple Wants to Keep You Safe During the Covid-19 Pandemic

Apple has released a new dedicated app and website for users across the U.S. in a bid to provide accurate and credible information about the Covid-19 pandemic.
The screening tool allows the user to answer a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms for themselves or a loved one. In turn, they will receive recommendations on the next steps to follow, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider.
It should be noted that Apple says the program is designed to be a resource for individuals and does not replace instructions from healthcare providers or guidance from state and local health authorities.
The Apple Covid-19 website and app were created in partnership with the CDC,1 the White House Coronavirus Task Force and FEMA. You can find it here.

