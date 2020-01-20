apple-tv+-announces-new-british-comedy-series-trying

Apple has announced the first British original series to make its way to its streaming service.

Trying stars Rafe Spall (War of the Worlds) and Esther Smith (Cuckoo) as Jason and Nikki, a young couple who want a baby but, according to the show’s synopsis, it’s “the one thing they just can’t have.”

The comedy series, which also stars Imelda Staunton (A Confession), is written by Andy Wolton (Mock The Week) and explores themes surrounding growing up, settling down and finding someone to love.

The show will consist of eight half-hour episodes and is set to land on the streaming service on Friday 1st May 2020.

Apple TV launched in November 2019 with a slate of original series, including The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston, a role for which she recently took home Best Lead Actress at the SAG Awards.

Hailing from BBC Studios, Trying marks the first ever British series to debut exclusively on Apple TV , which has previously specialised in prestige American shows.

Apple TV is available in the UK for £4.99 per month.