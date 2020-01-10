apple-sharlotka-(russian-cake)-recipe

This is the standard apple cake found in Russian homes and cafés. Its nickname is ‘guest-at-the-doorstep’ apple sharlotka as it’s so quick and easy to make.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour

SERVES

10

INGREDIENTS

juice of 1 lemon and finely grated zest of ½ lemon

6 tart apples (such as Granny Smiths )

3 large eggs

200g caster sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

125g plain flour icing sugar, for dusting

METHOD