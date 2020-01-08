apple-scans-icloud-photos-to-check-for-child-abuse

Apple has started scanning photos uploaded from iPhones to check for child sexual abuse images, as tech companies come under pressure to do more to tackle the crime.

Jane Horvath, Apple’s chief privacy officer, revealed at a tech conference that the company automatically screens images backed up to the company’s online storage service, iCloud, to check whether they contain the illegal photos.

Apple has often clashed with security forces and authorities, refusing to break into criminals’ phones and applying encryption to its messaging app in the name of protecting its users’ privacy.

Speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Ms Horvath said removing encryption was “not the way we’re solving these issues” but added: “We are utilising some technologies to help screen for child sexual abuse material.”

An Apple spokesman pointed to a disclaimer on the company’s website, saying: “Apple is dedicated to protecting children throughout our ecosystem wherever our products are used, and we continue to support innovation in this space.

“As part of this commitment, Apple uses image matching technology to help find and report child exploitation. Much like spam filters in email, our systems use electronic signatures to find suspected child exploitation.

“Accounts with child exploitation content violate our terms and conditions of service, and any accounts we find with this material will be disabled.”