apple-releases-new-watch-band-colorways-in-time-for-spring

Apple just dropped new colorways of its Apple Watch band collection. The latest additions take on a more vibrant mood that blend well into the new season—even if you’re not able to go outside to show it off.

The Sport Band selection now includes “Cactus,” “Grapefruit,” and “Surf Blue,” while the Sport Loop features “Neon Lime,” “Neon Pink,” “Surf Blue,” “Vitamin C,” and “Sunshine.”

The Modern Buckle now comes in “Deep Sea Blue” and “Raspberry,” while the Leather Loop in “Peacock.”

The Nike Sport Loop also gets a refresh, now available in “World Indigo/Lime Blast” and “Hyper Crimson/Neptune Green.” The Nike Sport Band receives “Black/Lime Blast” and “Midnight Turquoise/Aurora Green” updates.

The Hermès version receives Blanc Swift Leather Allover Print Double Tour, Noir Gala Leather Single Tour Rallye, and Noir Swift Leather Allover Print options.

The Apple Watch band prices start at $49. See them all at Apple.com.

