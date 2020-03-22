apple-donating-2-million-n95-masks-in-response-to-coronavirus-outbreak

Apple is donating 2 million N95 industrial masks to healthcare workers, CEO Tim Cook tweeted on Saturday, March 21.

“Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19,” Cook said, adding the mask donations will be distributed to health professionals in the US and Europe.

US Vice President Mike Pence also confirmed the gesture in a press conference on Saturday. “The president and I literally heard directly from Apple that they’re donating 2 million industrial masks to this effort around the country and working with our administration to distribute those,” Pence told reporters at the White House briefing.

The N95 respirator is among the most effective masks against filtrating airborne particles and the coronavirus.

Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We’re donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you.

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 21, 2020

Allergic to dust. Based in Berlin.

Follow

Highsnobiety Design

What To Read Next

Before You Continue…

For the best experience possible, we and our partners collect usage information and use cookies to show you relevant advertising. To do this, we need your consent and confirmation that you are 16+ years old. You can find more details and opt out at any time in our Privacy Policy