appeal-by-teenager-convicted-of-lying-about-gang-rape-could-take-three-years

The teenager convicted of lying about being raped in Cyprus could face a three-year legal battle in a bid to clear her name.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted of public mischief at Famagusta District Court on the Mediterranean Island after she said she was raped by 12 male Israeli tourists in Ayia Napa in July.

The 19-year-old, due to be sentenced on Tuesday, could be jailed for a year or be fined £1,500.

Lawyers for the teen, who has already spent a month behind bars, confirmed she will be appealing the conviction.

They say her retraction of the rape was made under duress and claim she was denied access to a lawyer.

They allege she was told she would see her mother in court in handcuffs if she didn’t retract her statement.

Michael Polak is from the group Justice Abroad which has been representing the girl and her family.

He told The Guardian that even if the girl is pardoned, it would still count as a conviction.

Mr Polak added: ‘The injustice for her is of being convicted for the offence. There’s also the consideration of the effect it could have on the professions she could be a part of, the associations she could be a part of, the places she could travel to.’

After a sentence is handed down, the girl’s lawyers will have ten days to register her appeal which is hoped will be heard in six months. If it is unsuccessful, the case could then be referred to the European Court of Human Rights where it could take up to three years to resolve.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab appealed to Cypriot authorities this week, and it is hoped his intervention will push the girl’s case to the front of the queue.

Meanwhile, judge Michael Papathanasiou, who heard the case, is facing criticism over his behaviour during the trial.

The girl’s legal team are thought to be preparing a complaint.

Mr Polak said the girl has been buoyed by widespread public support.

A GoFundMePage set up to pay for her legal representation has raised more than £130,000, while Mr Polak revealed his organisation has received enquiries from other people who have gone through similar experiences.