apparently-everyones-buying-lingerie-right-now

If there’s one thing Instagram has proven over the last few weeks, it’s that we’re all master chefs and bakers. With more time on our hands, it’s only natural we’re seeing an uptick in these activities — things people have been meaning to get to or try but haven’t had the time for, whether that’s cooking a three-course meal or baking bread. While Instagram has been a great indicator of what everyone’s been up to in the kitchen, online searches are shining light on what people are getting into when they’re not posting.

Shopping aggregator Lyst is unveiling real-time “Stay at Home” searches to see just how the novel Coronavirus is influencing online shopping habits. As you’d expect, there’s been a decline in searches for work-related essentials, like tote bags and dresses, with comfortable staples, like sneakers and Spanx leggings, and sexier essentials like lingerie on the rise.

Lyst reports that global searches for lingerie have increased by nine percent, with Agent Provocateur, Off-White, and Bluebella as the three most popular labels in this category. The common thread among the three brands? Their exceptionally sexy undergarment selection, which is, in a short, lacy perfection. What’s more, Agent Provocateur and Bluebella are also on the more budget-friendly end of sexy lingerie, with the latter even more affordable right now, thanks to Nordstrom’s Spring Sale.

Although many of us are living in loungewear for the time being, upgrading your bra and panty assortment with some sexier finds is an easy way to add some spice to your life — whether it’s for yourself or as a fun surprise for your partner.

Shop the prettiest, sexiest finds from Bluebella, some of which you can score for 50 percent off.

Bluebella Marina Cap Sleeve Underwire Bra

Shop now: $48 (Originally $64); nordstrom.com

Bluebella Natalia Lace Thong Bodysuit

Shop now: $48 (Originally $64); nordstrom.com

Bluebella Nova Underwire Demi Bra

Shop now: $31 (Originally $62); nordstrom.com

Bluebella Estelle Chemise

Shop now: $37 (Originally $62); nordstrom.com

Bluebella Atalanta Camisole & Trouser Pajamas

Shop now: $43 (Originally $72); nordstrom.com

Bluebella Priscella Underwire Bra

Shop now: $32 (Originally $64); nordstrom.com

Bluebella Emerson Thong

Shop now: $23 (Originally $30); nordstrom.com

Bluebella Marseille Underwire Bra

Shop now: $47 (Originally $62); nordstrom.com

Bluebella Emerson Cutout Lace Thong

Shop now: $28 (Originally $30); nordstrom.com

Bluebella Emerson Panties

Shop now: $15 (Originally $30); nordstrom.com