🔥'Appalling' thieves ransack pensioner's home after pretending neighbour had died of coronavirus🔥

The home of a 92-year-old woman was ransacked during an “appalling” burglary after she was tricked into believing her neighbour had died of coronavirus.

Two men, dressed in black, knocked at the vulnerable woman’s door and broke the fake news that her neighbour had passed away after catching Covid-19.

They then offered to clean her house for her, presenting themselves as a “friendly, helping hand,” police said.

While the pensioner went to fetch the men some cleaning products, they stole a number of items, including a purse, money and jewellery.

Officers were called to the home on Grasmere Rod,in Oldham, at around 7.30pm on Thursday, where they found the 92-year-old, who was “left understandably distraught” by the incident.

“This is an absolutely appalling crime, which has taken advantage of a vulnerable and elderly woman at a time where we, as a society, should be looking out for her,” said Chief Inspector Trevor Harrison, of GMP’s Oldham district.

“This is the lowest of the low,” he added.

“Officers will continue to support the 92-year-old woman at this upsetting time and I want to stress that we are treating this as an absolute priority. I know the public will support us in this.”

“I would make a direct appeal to anyone who was in the local area around the time of the incident to please get in touch with us at the earliest opportunity. Sometimes, even the smallest detail can progress our investigation and help us bring those responsible to justice.”

One of the suspects is described as having an olive-skin complexion. The other was said to be wearing a bobble hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 8922, quoting incident number 2104 of 02/04/20.