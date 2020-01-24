apex-legends-season-4-adds-new-character-forge,-starts-february

The new season of Apex Legends will begin on 4 February, and come with a new character, weapon, and some adjustments to the game.

Apex Legends was listed as one of our best games of last year, and developer Respawn clearly aim to keep its momentum going throughout 2020.

Revealed via a Devstream on YouTube, the game’s fourth season, titled Assimilation, will begin on 4 February – the anniversary of Apex Legends’ release – and bring a slew of content and updates.

Firstly, there will be a new character called Forge, a former MMA fighter who is being sponsored by Hammond Robotics. Titanfall players will recognise them as one of the corporations aligned with the villains from Titanfall and its sequel. No gameplay details were shown or discussed, but it might be safe to assume that he’ll be a melee fighter, judging by his design.

Next up is a new weapon, the Sentinel. It’s another sniper rifle that functions similarly to the Charge Rifle that was introduced in season 3. However, unlike that weapon, the Sentinel is apparently capable of charging itself, meaning you can either fire fast but weak shots at enemies, or wait until its charged up to fire slow but strong shots.

Respawn also revealed that Ranked Mode will work a little differently. Until 23 March, matches will take place on the World’s Edge map, and then from 24 March to 5 May, they will take place on the returning Kings Canyon map.

Tiers are being adjusted as well, with the Apex Predator tier being changed to Master. The Apex Predator tier will then only be available to the 500 highest-ranking players on each platform, so you’ll need to be the best of the best if you want to reclaim it.

Aside from that, ranks will work like they did before and the new season will give all players a soft reset, dropping their rank by 1.5 tiers (e.g. players on Gold I will drop to Silver III).

Assists are getting a major change, with the amount of time given to get an assist being extended to 7.5 seconds. There will be other ways to earn assist points too, such as an ally killing enemies you’ve tricked with a Mirage decoy or damaged with a Crypto EMP.

New restrictions will be introduced for making parties; specifically if/when you reach Platinum IV tier. Once you do that, you will only be able to party up with players that are within one tier rank of you (e.g. Platinum rank players can only party with players through Gold to Diamond rank).

While this does mean lower-level players won’t be able to boost their ranks by teaming up with Diamond or Master players and joining high-ranking matches, it does mean you’ll be consistently paired up with players of a high-skill level, so you won’t have to worry about fresh newcomers costing you a match.

Finally, there will of course be season rewards. Players will receive a new badge depending on where they ranked in the last season, as well as a paper crane gun charm and another badge depending on when they started playing Apex Legends in the last year.

Those who ranked Gold through Platinum will get a gun charm cosmetic that’s coloured to match their ranking, with Diamond and Apex Predator players instead receiving ice and fire-themed charms and dive trails respectively.

By the end of the season, if you rank Gold through Apex Predator, you will unlock a new weapon cosmetic. Reach at least Diamond tier and you’ll get a new dive trail too.

Apex Legends is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

