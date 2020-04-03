🔥Apex Legends Old Ways event: permanent duos mode, Kings Canyon and more🔥

Apex Legends is having another limited-time event next week, and this one will focus on everyone’s favourite technological tracker, Bloodhound

The Old Ways Lore Event, which runs from April 7 to 21, and brings with it a host of changes to the game.

Just as Mirage has Mirage Voyage, Bloodhound will be getting their own Town Takeover – Bloodhound’s Trials.

This will start on April 7 and will also bring with the introduction of duos mode permanently.

Bloodhound’s Lore event brings with it another prize track

As well as the normal squad mode of three, you’ll be able to play duos whenever you want and not just for a limited time.

With the Old Ways Lore event, Kings Canyon will be in permanent map rotation as well, meaning you can play duos or triples on Kings Canyon and the latest map, Worlds Edge.

The event also brings with it another exclusive event prize track, where you can earn a bunch of cool unique rewards by completing challenges each day.

Some cosmetics from previous battle passes and events will become available for direct purchase through the shop like the Legendary Hunt skins.

Alongside this announcement, Respawn released another excellent animated short, which explores a young Bloodhound on their journey. Watch it below.

In Bloodhound’s Town Takeover, there will be NPC enemies called prowlers, which might be familiar to you if you’ve played Titanfall.

The alien wolves will drop high-tier loot when you beat them, just watch out for other players trying to do the same thing.

Not long to go now, hope you’ve got the perfect duos partner.