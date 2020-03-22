apartment-dwellers-in-rogers-park-sing-‘livin’-on-a-prayer’-during-social-distancing

CHICAGO — Inspired by videos of Italians singing from their balconies during the COVID-19 lockdown, a group of Rogers Park neighbors sang some Bon Jovi together.

Last week, the event was posted to Facebook and it generated a lot of interest.

“I think we all need to be coming together,”a neighbor said. “I feel energized right now, feel good and feel like I can make it through another day of this.”

The movement got the attention of Bon Jovi himself.

View this post on Instagram Hey Chicago! Heard we’re singing and I wanted to join in. A post shared by Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) on Mar 21, 2020 at 3: 59pm PDT