Apartment dwellers in Rogers Park sing ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ during social distancing

Posted by — March 22, 2020 in News Leave a reply
apartment-dwellers-in-rogers-park-sing-‘livin’-on-a-prayer’-during-social-distancing

CHICAGO — Inspired by videos of Italians singing from their balconies during the COVID-19 lockdown, a group of Rogers Park neighbors sang some Bon Jovi together.

Last week, the event was posted to Facebook and it generated a lot of interest.

“I think we all need to be coming together,”a neighbor said. “I feel energized right now, feel good and feel like I can make it through another day of this.”

The movement got the attention of Bon Jovi himself.

View this post on Instagram Hey Chicago! Heard we’re singing and I wanted to join in. A post shared by Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) on Mar 21, 2020 at 3: 59pm PDT

You May Also Like

mia.-releases-new-song-‘ohmni20209’-on-patreon

M.I.A. Releases New Song ‘OHMNI20209’ on Patreon

the-best-freddie-mercury-biographies:-three-must-reads-about-the-king-of-queen

The Best Freddie Mercury Biographies: Three Must-Reads About the King of Queen

rand-paul-tests-positive-for-coronavirus,-raising-concerns-of-senate-exposure

Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Raising Concerns Of Senate Exposure

weekend-box-office-flashback,-march-1982:-when-raunchy-low-budget-‘porky’s’-ruled

Weekend Box Office Flashback, March 1982: When Raunchy Low-Budget ‘Porky’s’ Ruled

About the Author: Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *