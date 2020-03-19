aoc-unveils-remarkable-olympics-measures

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) will go to extraordinary lengths to get Australian athletes to the Tokyo games free of coronavirus, and ensure they stay that way during the games.

The AOC held a phone hook up with International Olympic Committee (IOC) boss Thomas Bach last night, with the IOC adamant the Games will go ahead in July.

The AOC is now considering extended training camps either in Australia or Japan prior to the games, and charter flights to get the athletes to Tokyo.

“There are a number of challenges all athletes are facing between now and (July),” AOC Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman said.

“Our focus is moving to the planning of our pre-Games preparation to ensure we get our athletes to the Games healthy, prepared and virus free. Clearly that is a major challenge for all national Olympic committees.

“We are starting conversations with our sports about what that looks like. But initiatives on the table include extended pre-Games camps in Australia or in Japan.

“The option of taking the team direct from the pre-camps into Tokyo via charter supports that period of pre-Games isolation. We will look at potentially minimising the time they spend in the Olympic Village.”

