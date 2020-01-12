aoc,-sworn-enemy-of-dark-money,-now-pushing-her-own-pac

January 11, 2020 | 9: 53pm

Dark money for me, but not for thee?

Socialist superstar Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday began a fundraising push for her very own political action committee — despite her status as the party’s leading foe of big money in politics.

“We are pushing the envelope in DC by rewarding those who reject lobbyist money, fight for working families, & welcome newcomers,” AOC tweeted Saturday while announcing Courage to Change, a leadership PAC she set up within weeks of her 2018 election victory.

The post came a day after Ocasio-Cortez was slammed for refusing to pay dues to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, despite her bulging campaign coffers.

Leadership PACs have been decried as slush funds for lawmakers, who routinely use the loosely regulated accounts to pay for luxe travel and pricey meals — as well as a means of distributing cash to political allies.

And AOC’s fundraising for Courage to Change will benefit her even more directly.

The website she directed her followers to in her tweet notes that contributions will be divided evenly between the PAC and Ocasio-Cortez’s personal campaign fund.

AOC raised an unprecedented $1.42 million in the third quarter of 2019 — and had an eye-popping $1.9 million in cash on hand as of Sept. 30, according to the Federal Election Commission.