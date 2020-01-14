'Anyone Showing BJP A Mirror...': Congress Over Satya Nadella's Remarks

Satya Nadella said he would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant lead a multinational company in India

New Delhi:

The Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of following the policy of divisiveness instead of governance and said anyone showing him the mirror is dubbed as anti-national.

“Modiji has only one slogan – not governance, but divisiveness. He and his ministers follow this every day, be it through laws like CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), NRC or NPR, or through their statements…,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference in Delhi.

Asked about Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s remarks on CAA, he said, “Whenever someone nationally or internationally tries to show the BJP leadership a mirror, they are dubbed anti-national and are stopped from doing business in India”.

The Indian-origin CEO of Microsoft, one of the five biggest technology companies in the world, has voiced concern over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) saying what is happening is “sad” and he would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant lead a multinational company in India that benefits its economy.

Mr Surjewala said PM Modi and his ministers give statements like crushing people under elephants or gunning them down or burying them alive, and that this is their style and they have now attacked the entire country.

He said apart from remarks from the Microsoft head, thinkers, writers, former defence personnel and journalists have stated in an open letter that the policy of the BJP is to divide the nation.

“Modiji should leave the policy of divide and work on solving the problems confronting the country, but Modiji continues to work on his policy of dividing the country. Because, for him the only vision is television,” the Congress leader said.