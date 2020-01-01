anya-chalotra’s-extraordinary-audition-for-the-witcher:-why-henry-cavil’s-casting-actually-revolved-around-yennefer-star

Anya Chalotra has swiftly become the breakout star of Netflix’s epic new blockbuster The Witcher, which isn’t a surprise to casting director Sophie Holland.

The 23-year-old has taken the reins as witch Yennefer, a hero who begins The Witcher with a hunchback, cursed to never find a man to love her – which was physically a painful slog for Anya to play.

Early in the series, through a particularly gruesome procedure, Anya is transformed, which has divided fans who felt the warrior’s make-over was pointless and, actually, pretty sexist.

However, what’s indisputable is The Witcher season one – which almost immediately became the most streamed show on Netflix in 2019 – is Anya’s moment. And Sophie revealed to Metro.co.uk she actually cast the actress before their lead Henry Cavil, which is almost unheard of.

‘This was easy,’ Sophie – who recalled the entire cast of The Witcher’s audition process – told us. ‘I had met Anya on her first-ever professional audition for another project. I just knew immediately that we would work together.’

‘In the initial conversation when we were talking about our top 10 girls, Anya was on it but she was completely unknown. She’d not done anything and I wondered how I was gonna sell it. I didn’t need to sell it; that was the easiest find.

‘She was cast before anyone else. If you imagine casting sort of secondary lead before you’ve even found Geralt. They couldn’t chemistry read together – we’d already booked her.

‘We had to find a guy who would just [fit]. I just knew. She’s gonna be the one I think everybody’s gonna watch that series and feel literally like a star is born. She’s unbelievably in touch with her emotions, she’s beautiful but it’s like she doesn’t know it.

‘She has a kind of natural beauty. We didn’t have to search hard for her which feels wild considering the pressure. She is wonderful.’

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Witcher fans floored to discover The Night King stars as actor shares photo with Anya Chalotra

MORE: The Witcher is most streamed Netflix series in the UK of 2019 just one week after release as the The Crown misses top 10





