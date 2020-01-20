anvil-is-the-latest-love-island-sex-position-but-what-exactly-is-it?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Love Island contestants clearly have a wilder sex life than most of us.

If they’re not doing the Eagle, or the butter churner, they’re probably doing some other contortionist move that we can only hope to do on a special occasion (sorry babe, you’ll have to wait for your birthday).

The latest contestant to have us running to Google was Siânnise Fudge who revealed the Anvil is her favourite sex position.

That might be the least sexiest-sounding name but apparently it works for the 25-year-old in the bedroom.

Ahead of last night’s couple’s challenge, Siânnise opened up about her preferences as she got to know her partner Connor Durman.

As the duo covered every detail they could possibly learn about each other in 20 minutes, including their favourite foods and their mum’s name, Siânnise confessed all.

‘Favourite sex position?’ asked Connor. ‘The anvil,’ replied Siânnise, before going on to explain: ‘When the boy’s on top and then my legs are on his shoulder. I had to Google that.’

While the new friendship couple were in a bit of a rush to explain all, we have a bit more time to go into detail about the Anvil which isn’t as cryptic as it sounds.

It’s actually just a twist to the conventional missionary style.

As Siânnise briefly explained, it involves the man on top of the woman as her legs rest on his shoulders.

According to the Sex Position website, this move sees the woman lying on her back and pulling her legs to her breast, holding hips by the hands.

The man lies on top of his partner using his arms as support and placing them by her shoulder.

The male partner’s legs are slightly bent and moved apart as if he is on his knees. The woman puts her legs on the man’s neck and wraps them over the male partner’s neck.

It explains: ‘Thanks to this position you will be able to experience the full depth of your favourite taste.’

And to take the move one step further for your partner, we suggest you try rubbing his nipples to give him maximum pleasure.

While we ladies might love a bit of nipple play on ourselves, it is also an erogenous zone for men.

In fact, 52% of men reported that nipple stimulation caused or enhanced their sexual arousal, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine and National Institutes of Health.

And in the Anvil position, the lady’s hands are close enough to his nipples to be able to stimulate both at the same time.

So, you’re welcome.

Now go forth and try it out, you crazy kids.

