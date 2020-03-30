anveshi-jain:-women-who-speak-openly-about-their-s*xual-desire-are-considered-as-easily-available

|

Updated: Monday, March 30, 2020, 16: 02 [IST]

After featuring in adult web series, Gandii Baat 2, Anveshi Jain is all set to debut in Telugu film industry with the film, Commitment. She will be seen playing the role of s*xologist, and recently opened up about sexual desire of women. During a media interaction, Anveshi Jain said that women who speak about their s*xual desires are considered as easily available. Speaking about her character in Commitment, Anveshi said, “I am playing Dr Rekha Gupta, a sexologist. In her gym, she meets a trainer, who falls in love with her. The plot revolves around how she responds to the trainer.” Anveshi Jain has also claimed that Commitment has a deep message about women. She said, “Commitment also has a very deep message about women that when they speak openly about their desires and sexuality, they are considered as easily available. The movie Commitment also features the another side of Dr Rekha, who is committed towards her work and family.” Commitment is directed by renowned Telugu filmmaker Lakshmikanth Chenna. Apart from Anveshi Jain, the film also stars Tejaswi Madivada, Ramya Pasupuleti, Abhay Reddy, Surya Sreenivas, Maganti Srinath, Tanishq Rajan and Simar Singh in key roles. Also Read : Gandii Baat 2 Anveshi Jain Is The Most Googled Person; Says Life Seems To Have Changed Overnight! The makers of Commitment have already released the first look poster of the film. The Lakshmikanth Chenna’s directorial venture, which is scheduled to be released in April 2020, is a tale of love, hope, dream and fight. Commitment is bankrolled under the banners F3 Productions and Foot Loose Entertainment.