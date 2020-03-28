Anushka Shetty’s looks in casual outfits that you can't miss

Anushka Shetty is the most famous actress in Tollywood. She looks cute and slays the Tollywood with her beautiful looks. Anushka has done various movies and she is known for her roles. The actress has become successful because of her hard work and dedication towards work.

Anushka looks beautiful in all her outfits. She looks hot and sexy in western wear and traditional wear too. She has a great collection of casual wear. She prefers wearing traditional on festive occasions. We have seen her wearing casuals at the airport. She was spotted wearing ripped jeans and an oversized grey t-shirt. She was looking damn gorgeous in that outfit. Her fashion styling is amazing and she looks beautiful in all her outfits. Her style is simple and elegant but takes our heart away as she looks beautiful. She raises the temperature high with her killer looks.

