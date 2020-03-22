Anushka Shetty VS Nayanthara VS Keerthy Suresh: Who is sultrier in Black outfits?

Anushka Shetty sets the temperature soaring in a black outfit. She is an eminent actress in Tollywood. She has a huge fan following and her fans go gaga over her for her beautiful looks. Anushka was looking beautiful in her black saree with golden border on it. She wore a black striped dress and was looking hot in that dress. OMG, she was looking sizzling hot in her black bikini wear.

Nayanthara is a fabulous and famous actress in Tollywood. She is famous for her acting skills. People love to see her on-screen. She amazes everyone with her killer looks and amazing acting skills. Nayanthara is not only famous for her acting but also her fashion styles. Most of the times she is spotted wearing black outfits. She looks damn hot in black outfits. She has a great collection of black outfits. Nayanthara wore a black designer saree and was looking gorgeous in it.

Keerthy Suresh is also a famous actress in Tollywood. She has amazing fashion sense is famous for her fabulous fashion styles. Her outfits are very well-designed and they look superb on her. Keerthy was shining in her black gown and was looking gorgeous. She wore a simple black dress but was looking fabulous in it.

Who looks more beautiful in black outfits – Anushka Shetty Or Nayanthara Or Keerthy Suresh? Do let us know and stay tuned to IWMbuzz.com

