Anushka Shetty Vs Nayanthara Vs Keerthy Suresh Vs Samantha Akkineni: Who looked the prettiest in floral saree?

Floral dresses or sarees are a new trend in the industry and many celebrities are seen wearing it and they look fabulous.

Anushka Shetty is the most famous actress in Tollywood. She looks gorgeous in ethnic wear. Anushka wore a white saree with floral motifs on it and she was looking damn beautiful in that saree. She wore a red blouse on it.

Nayanthara is a well-known face in Tollywood. She is a popular actress in the south film industry. Nayanthara has a great collection of floral sarees and she looks beautiful in it. She looks gorgeous in floral saree and her sarees are designed very well.

Keerthy Suresh is the fashion icon of Tollywood. She has an amazing fashion sense. She was seen wearing yellow floral saree and was shining like a star in that saree. She was looking pretty in that saree.

Samantha Akkineni is a beautiful actress in Bollywood. She is famous for her amazing looks and fabulous acting skills. She was seen wearing red floral saree and was looking stunning in that saree.

