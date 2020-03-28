anushka-shetty-or-samantha-akkineni:-who-will-star-in-bangalore-nagarathnamma’s-biopic?

|

Updated: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 19: 49 [IST]

Just a few days back, we had reported about Anushka Shetty teaming up with Kamal Haasan for the sequel of Gautham Menon’s 2006 action-thriller, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. And now, reports are doing the rounds that the talented actress could star in Bangalore Nagarathnamma’s biopic as well. Yes, veteran director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao is said to be helming the project. Bangalore Nagarathnamma was a Carnatic singer, cultural activist, and a scholar. As per a report in Telugu Cinema, Rao has already offered the biopic to Anushka, however, the actress hasn’t signed on the dotted line. She is still contemplating whether to do the film or not. So the makers have now decided to approach Samantha Akkineni, in case, things don’t work out with the Baahubali heroine. So at the moment, it seems Bangalore Nagarathnamma biopic will either star Anushka or Samantha in the lead. But we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out who actually manages to bag the coveted project. Considering both the actresses have proved their mettle time and again, we are sure neither Anushka nor Sam will let us down. While Anushka is awaiting the release of her film Nishabdham and may join hands with Haasan for Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2, Samantha, on the other hand, has signed Vignesh Shivan’s romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The movie also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead. Though there were rumours about Sam walking out of the project, last we heard, she was still very much part of the rom-com. For now, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is scheduled to hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day next year. Samantha Akkineni Out Of Vijay Sethupathi And Nayanthara Film? Here Is The Truth