anushka-sharma,-virat-kohli,-varun-dhawan-bring-in-the-new-year-at-switzerland;-priyanka-chopra-shares-a-video-montage-summing-up-2019

With 2020 already here, Bollywood celebrities took to twitter to extend their heartfelt greetings to millions of fans and followers through social media.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed new year 2020 with Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Switzerland. The cricketer-actor pair is vacationing in Switzerland and had conveyed “early new year wishes” for their fans in a video posted by Virat Kohli on Instagram on Tuesday.
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a video looking back at her year. In the clip, she shared a number of pictures from a variety of events like a MET Gala, Cannes, her trip to Ethiopia and promotions for The Sky Is Pink.
Arjun Kapoor shared a picture and stated that 2019 reminded him “what a roller coaster life is”.
Sonam Kapoor has shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen kissing her husband Anand Ahuja. The Aisha actor listed out the reasons why the last decade was “brilliant” for her personally as well professionally.
Not one for telling anyone how they should be…or do what should be done…or what this year & future made to be. I have so many frailties myself…that I wish may the future be kind to all of us…& we be who we are. May Allah be kind to us inspite of ourselves. Happy New Year pic.twitter.com/IJr82PrQuF
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2019
2020 here we go! pic.twitter.com/gMjjYW8u0R
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 31, 2019
T 3597 -” वर्ष नव हर्ष नव जीवन उत्कर्ष नव ” ~ बच्चन pic.twitter.com/4YtqCRJpBG
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2019
Updated Date: Jan 01, 2020 14: 24: 38 IST
