anushka-sharma-virat-kohli-urge-people-to-take-21-days-lockdown-seriously

By Pti |

Published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 16: 16 [IST]

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have urged people to follow the 21-day national lockdown seriously to win the “battle” against coronavirus outbreak in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from midnight, asserting that this is necessary for a decisive battle against the pandemic. The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 562 on Wednesday. In a video message, Anushka and Virat said it will take time to fight coronavirus in the country and will require “courage, and a lot of patience, responsibility from all of us for the next 21 days. We have to follow some important guidelines for the next 21 days. Stay at home to prevent the virus from entering your home and affecting you and your loved ones. Follow the orders of lockdown seriously because this is an important step to prevent transmission,” the couple said. Anushka-Virat said the pandemic won’t go away by participating in a march, shouting out aloud or making noise. “Don’t believe in superstitions, don’t believe in rumours because that won’t give India it’s victory over COVID-19,” the actor said. Kohli said if one is “irresponsible’ during the 21 day period lockdown, then “we all, the whole of India, will have to pay a huge price. “The whole of India has to stay at home for the next 21 days to save the nation. Let’s all unite to save lives and save our country,” the duo said. Earlier, Anushka had appealed to people to not abandon their pets amid rising coronavirus concerns. “It’s a humble request for all pet parents to not abandon their pets during these times of crisis. Please instead, take care of them and keep them safe with you. It’s inhuman to abandon them,” the actor had posted on her Instagram. Ananya Panday’s Recent Instagram Post Is All Of Us: All Dressed Up To Sit In Living Room Rishi Kapoor Schools Troll Who Asked If He Stocked Up Enough Alcohol For Lockdown