anushka-sharma-turns-hairstylist-for-virat-kohli-during-quarantine.-watch-video

Virat Kohli was happy with his new haircut that he got from Anushka Sharma. © Instagram

Virat Kohli, who is in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, got his latest haircut from his new stylist, who is none other than his wife Anushka Sharma. The Bollywood actor can be seen giving Kohli a haircut in her latest Instagram video. “This is what quarantine does to you,” Kohli says as Anushka lets out a laugh behind him. “You allow things like this to happen. Getting your hair cut with kitchen scissors,” he says as Anushka gets to work.Watch the video here:

Kohli posted a message on Friday urging people to follow the 21-day national lockdown that has been enforced to counter the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.