anushka-sharma-to-play-indian-fast-bowler-jhulan-goswami-in-her-biopic;-shoots-for-teaser

Anushka Sharma is known for two things: being a very successful Bollywood actor and for being the first lady of Indian cricket as the wife of India captain Virat Kohli. But soon, the two roles of the lady are going to merge somewhat as she would be starring in a Bollywood movie about a person from her husband’s profession – Indian women’s cricket team’s fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

And the project is underway as Sharma has already done the shooting for the teaser of the movie. The venue for this shoot was the most iconic in Indian cricket – Eden Gardens of Kolkata. Anushka was seen wearing the blue jersey of the Indian cricket team and was accompanied by the lady whose character she would be portraying.

According to a report in a newspaper, the movie is likely to be titled Chakdah Express. The director of the movie will be Prosit Roy who also directed the film ‘Pari’ which not only starred Anushka but was also produced by her.

The actress also received a warm welcome from Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) delegation who presented flowers to her along with some traditional Bengali sweets. The report in Times of India also says that 10 other players were part of the shoot and the teaser shows Anushka, as Jhulan, walking out onto the field with them.

The idea behind this is very clear. Jhulan is exceptionally tall and that fact would be emphasized in the video. The report quoted a source as saying: “The sequence shows Jhulan enter the field with her team to play a match. The production house was also very choosy about the 10 other players. They wanted them to be actual cricketers, between 5’3″ and 5’4″ in height.”

The report also said that one of the participants in the shoot was former Bengal cricketer and currently an umpire Beauty Chakraborty. This movie would be the latest in an avalanche of sports biopics that have come out in the last few years. There is already a biopic of another legendary Indian women’s cricketer, Mithali Raj, in the works with Taapsee Pannu set to play the lead role.

Bollywood has already seen a biopic on MS Dhoni and one on Mohammad Azharuddin. Other sporting icons who have had their life story portrayed on the silver screen include boxing great Mary Kom and sprinting legend Milkha Singh. On April 10, a movie called 83′ based on Indian cricket team’s triumph in 1983 cricket World Cup would release.