anushka-sharma-reacts-to-indore-stone-pelting-incident,-calls-it-ridiculous

Published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 17: 17 [IST]

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram with a strong response to the Indore stone-pelting incident. The actress urged people to educate themselves about the dangers of the current situation and to comply with healthcare officials, who are doing their best to help everyone. Anushka Sharma who recently also provided financial aid and donated funds alongside husband Virat Kohli has also been contributing in other ways. She has been using her social media reach to help spread awareness about the Coronavirus. Today, Anushka shared a news update about the incident and made an appeal to all through her and co-operate of their own good. "Please let healthcare workers do their jobs – which is to save YOU!" she said. The Instagram story also read comments like, "They are putting their own lives at stake for YOU!" and "Educate yourself against the danger of doing this." Another line read, "This is ridiculous." According to reports, in Indore, a health department team, while on a visit to locate people who were reportedly infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), were allegedly pelted with stones. The health team consisted of five persons including three doctors. Police in a report said, 'no one was hurt in the incident.' Many Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and others have been donating relief funds to the PM Cares initiative as well as UNICEF to help set up provisions to fight the spread of the virus.