anushka-sharma-joins-virat-kohli-and-his-teammates-on-a-trip-to-putaruru

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently enjoying some quality time together ahead of the two-Test series between India and New Zealand starting on February 21 in Wellington. On Thursday, the Indian cricket team made the most of their break as they spent the day enjoying the natural beauty of Blue Springs. Mohammed Shami posted some pictures of the outing on his Instagram account where Anushka Sharma can be seen chilling with her husband Virat Kohli and his teammates.

“A long walk by the Blue Springs and a whole lot of fun with the teammates, that’s how Team India spent the day off ahead of the Test series,” the BCCI tweeted with the photos from the team’s outing in Putaruru.

A long walk by the Blue Springs and a whole lot of fun with the team mates, that’s how #TeamIndia spent the day off ahead of the Test series. pic.twitter.com/TPmIisqW8v

Wriddhiman Saha, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav could be seen in the pictures posted by the cricket board.Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw were also spotted.Team India will be playing a three-day practice game against New Zealand XI beginning Friday at the Seddon Park.India whitewashed New Zealand in the five-match T20I series but the hosts came back strongly to claim the ODI series 3-0.Virat Kohli and his team, who are at the top of the World Test Championship table with 360 points, will resume their campaign against New Zealand, who are at the sixth spot with 60 points.New Zealand lost their last Test series in Australia where they were whitewashed in the three-match rubber.India, on the other hand, defeated Bangladesh in the two-Test series.