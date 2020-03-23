Anushka Sharma in Sabyasachi Or Manish Malhotra Saree: Who’d you prefer?

Anushka is a gorgeous actress in Bollywood. She looks beautiful and she has a great fashion sense. Her outfits are awesome. She has given many hit movies and has won several awards for her work. She is a fantastic actor and looks stunning in Bollywood. Many times we have seen the actress wearing Sabyasachi designed outfits. She wore different and unique designed lehenga and they all were from Sabyasachi. She opted for her wedding lehenga from Sabyasachi and she was looking gorgeous. Her reception lehenga was also from Sabyasachi. She wore a red Banarasi saree and that was also designed by Sabyasachi.

Anushka has also worn outfits that are designed by Manish Malhotra. She wore a white Anarkali, which was designed by Manish Malhotra and she was looking gorgeous in that outfit. She wore a dress for ramp walk and she was looking fabulous in that outfit of Manish Malhotra. Anushka never fails to impress us with her outfits. In her movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, she wore a bridal dress and that was designed by Manish Malhotra.

