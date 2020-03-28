anushka-sharma-gives-virat-kohli-a-haircut-amid-lockdown;-his-hilarious-reaction-is-relatable!

|

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 12: 57 [IST]

Self-isolation for long period can make you do crazy things! You don’t believe us? Well, then, you need to check Anushka Sharma’s recent Instagram post, where the actress and her hubby Virat Kohli are indulging in some cute antics amid the novel Coronavirus lockdown. On Saturday morning, Virat received a customised salon treatment at home, courtesy his actress-wife Anushka. The Zero actress procured a pair of scissors from the kitchen and turned hair stylist for her dear hubby. Later, she shared a video of Virat’s hair-cutting session on her Instagram page and captioned it as, “Meanwhile, in quarantine.. 💇🏻‍♂💁🏻‍♀” (sic). In the video, while getting his hair trimmed, the Indian skipper is seen saying, “This is what quarantine does to you. We allow things like this to happen. Getting a haircut with kitchen scissors! Can you see this gradual fade? Beautiful haircut by my wife.” Check out the video here. Meanwhile, the couple has been posting various videos where they have been urging people to stay at home and practice social-distancing. Recently, they posted a video message where they asked everyone to take the lockdown seriously and said, “We have to follow some important guidelines for the next 21 days. Stay at home to prevent the virus from entering your home and affecting you and your loved ones. Follow the orders of lockdown seriously because this is an important step to prevent transmission.” Further emphasizing on how the pandemic won’t go away by participating in a march, shouting out aloud or making noise, they added, “Don’t believe in superstitions, don’t believe in rumours because that won’t give India it’s victory over COVID-19.” Virat further said that if one is “irresponsible” during the 21 day period lockdown, then “we all, the whole of India, will have to pay a huge price.” India Under Total Lockdown: Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & Other Celebs Urge People To Stay Home Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Advice To Fans Amid COVID-19: ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe, Stay Healthy’