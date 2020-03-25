Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's travel bucket list

The adorable power couple has been goals in all sense. They have been travelling ever since their courtship and are giving us some major travel goals. Whether it was their luxurious villa for their wedding in Italy or their honeymoon in Finland, their travel pictures have surely got us green with envy. The number of places this couple has visited now, we think there are very few places left for them to explore.

Anushka and Virat’s favourite travel destination is New Zealand as Virat revealed it in an interview with Kamiya Jani. This couple has been to Bhutan, Switzerland, South Africa, Italy, Australia, United Kingdom to name a few. Well, this couple loves luxury but they crave for authenticity as well. Probably their travel bucket list might have exotic islands like Seychelles and Caribbean islands. Also, it will certainly have cities like Tokyo, New York, Beijing etc to experience the variety in such cities. This couple surely has a bucket list with a lot of variety, from small towns and villages to fast-moving cities.

We can’t wait to see the next romantic holiday this couple plans to take.