Anurag Kashyap Gets Trolled As He Takes A Dig At PM Narendra Modi’s Initiative To Light Lamps

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap gets trolled over his latest tweet, wherein he takes a sharp dig at PM Narendra Modi’s initiative to light lamps on April 5. Earlier today, in a video message, Modi requested the citizens of India to switch off the lights of their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches, for nine minutes at 9 pm to display the country’s solidarity to defeat the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has spread its wings widely in the nation. Taapsee Pannu And Anurag Kashyap’s Next Is A Supernatural Thriller On Time Travel? Anurag tweeted, “एक सवाल था। मोमबत्ती और दिया कहाँ मिलेगा? दवा की दुकान पे या फिर राशन या सब्ज़ी की दुकान पे? क्या ये भी ज़रूरी समान में आता है? और नहीं मिले तो क्या ये दुनिया जला सकता हूँ ? माचिस है मेरे पास। #JustAsking.” The sarcastic tweet of Anurag Kashyap didn’t go well with many netizens and soon, the filmmaker started getting trolled. Here’s how netizens reacted to Anurag’s tweet.. Keh Ke Peheno @coolfunnytshirt: “माचिस अपने आप से दूर ही रखना.. इतना बारूद भरा हुआ है तुम्हारे अंदर की कभी भी फट सकते हो.” Yo Yo Funny Singh @moronhumor: “Inko ghar par mombati, diya, torch ya Mobile phone ki flashlight bhi jalwa do jaayegi, par inke dimaag ki batti tab bhi nahi jaalegi. Modi Ji usmein to hamesha naakamyaab rahenge. #JustTelling.” मनीष केशरवानी@mkeshari1994: “क्या करोगे आप जला के वैसे ही 6 साल से जल रही है आप जैसे लोगो की।” [email protected]: “आप खुद को भी जला सकते हैं, रोशनी चाहिए सिर्फ कहीं से भी आए!” Pranav Mahajan @pranavmahajan: “भाई साहब जिस smartphone से आप यह नकरात्मक्ता फैला रहे हैं, उस की कैमरा flash light का भी उपयोग किया जा सकता है। ऐसा कहा है @PMOIndia @narendramodi जी ने। पर वो तो आपको सुनाई नहीं दिया होगा। पराकाष्ठा हो भाई आप रोने-धोने की।” Anurag was quick to reply to the trollers and tweeted, “चलो कोई नहीं मेरे एक ट्वीट से ही आग लग गयी।आशा है पाँच तारीख़ तक जलती रहेगी। बाक़ी #DocsNeedGear.” (Social media posts are unedited.)

