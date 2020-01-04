anuradha-paudwal-dismisses-kerala-woman’s-claims-of-being-singer’s-biological-daughter:-don’t-clarify-idiotic-statements

A day after a woman from Kerala claimed to be the estranged daughter of singer Anuradha Paudwal, the singer has said she does not want to respond to her “idiotic claims.”

According to News18, Anuradha dismissed the woman’s claims of being her biological daughter, saying, “I don’t clarify idiotic statements. It’s below my dignity. Thanks for your concern.”

Anuradha’s spokesperson describes the woman as a “psycho,” and states she should not demand compensation from the singer, rather pay her up, as per a Pinkvilla report.

Karmala Modex (left), Anuradha Paudwal. Image from Twitter

The 45-year-old Karmala Modex had filed a petition before a family court in Thiruvananthapuram. As per the petition, Modex, who was then a four-year-old, was handed over to foster parents Ponnachan and Agnes by Anuradha and her music composer-husband Arun Paudwal. As reported earlier, the baby was given to the foster parents in 1974, owing to Anuradha’s busy career in music.

Modex’ counsel, Advocate M Anil Prasad, said she has requested the court to declare her as a legitimate child of Anuradha and Arun Paudwal. This also makes her a one-fourth heir to the assets and properties. Karmala has additionally sought a compensation worth Rs 50 crore, stating it is due to the loss caused to her, according to Prasad.

Ponnachan, who practiced as a defense personnel in Nasik, had four biological sons, and Karmala was brought up as their sibling. The petition claimed Karmala’s biological parents made frequent visits to Ponnachan’s house through the years.

Owing to financial constraints, the foster parents could only provide education for Karmala till the 10th standard. She got married to Terrance Modex in 1992. Prior to the marriage, Ponnachan, the petition claimed, tried to contact Anuradha, who reportedly maintained she had only two children (who were subsequently born to her). Though Ponnachan shifted to Kerala in 1999, the fact about Karmala’s biological parents was kept under wraps to her as well as her brothers.

After Ponnachan ultimately disclosed the news before his death, Karmala reportedly tried to establish contact with Anuradha but did not succeed. She even sent a legal notice to Anuradha but that did not help either.

Updated Date: Jan 04, 2020 13: 08: 22 IST