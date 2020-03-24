anupam-kher-on-coronavirus-crisis:-one-small-virus-shows-humans-their-place

|

Published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 19: 06 [IST]

In this time around of global crisis due to the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), Bollywood celebrities are employing their amount of time in self isolation to think about the type of life. Anupam Kher recently shared a video where he discusses how humans have already been shown their invest the planet. Discussing the balcony interaction he previously along with his friend and neighbour Anil Kapoor, the video which was shared on social media marketing, Anupam told Hindustan Times, “The blissful luxury to be friends for such a long time is that you’ve got a sense of humour. But that is also our method of telling the planet that it is important that despite the fact that you’re friends for 40 years, you have to fulfill social obligations. Today provides depends upon together tomorrow this social distancing.” Reflecting on the crisis situation due to COVID-19, he said, “Basically, Bhagwaan ne laath maari hai and bola hai ki, ‘Behave like humans, don’t become God’. It really is God’s method of saying ‘Don’t enter my area’, because humans have started thinking about themselves as Gods. But one small virus called corona has put everyone within their places… on a mass level worldwide, itni badi learning nahin sakti thi ho.” He added, “Even yet in the worst situation, there is a possibility that some goodness should come from it. That is an overhauling of the planet, and I believe we’ll cherish nature more.” Recently, Kriti Ayushmann and Sanon Khurrana took to contemplative poetry writing on the type of things at this time. In a poem titled ‘Thham Jaa, Theher Jaa’, the poem is approximately how we could make usage of this right time and energy to consider our relationship with nature. ALSO READ: Anupam Kher Returns From THE UNITED STATES Post Shoot And Opts For Self-Isolation ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor Welcomes His Neighbour Anupam Kher By Serenading Him From His House Gate