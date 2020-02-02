antonio-rudiger-at-the-double-as-chelsea-rescue-a-point-against-leicester-city

Antonio Rudiger was the unlikely hero for Chelsea as his brace salvaged a 2-2 draw against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The big news that dominated the pre-match build-up was that Kepa Arrizabalaga had been dropped from the starting XI by Frank Lampard, with Willy Caballero making a rare league start.

Despite making five changes to his team, Lampard’s men started brightly and only Callum Hudson-Odoi will know how he failed to make contact with Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross from the left early on.

Tammy Abraham, who was reportedly not 100 per cent match fit, was also guilty of some near misses in the first half.

Lampard was left incensed on the touchline after VAR decided against giving the Blues a penalty for a foul on Abraham by Caglar Soyuncu. Replays showed there was contact but it supposedly did not meet the “clear and obvious” criteria to overturn referee Lee Mason’s decision.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Leicester were looking threatening on the break too and had arguably their best chance of the half when Ayoze Perez struck straight at the onrushing Caballero. Up the other end, Mason Mount saw his effort charged down by Jonny Evans as Chelsea finished strongly before the interval.

Just 66 seconds after the restart, the visitors found the breakthrough. Mount’s corner found Rudiger at the far post and the German, making his 100th Chelsea appearance, headed past Kasper Schmeichel.

The Foxes responded well to going behind, however, and levelled just seven minutes later. Harvey Barnes cut inside Reece James and with the aid of a deflection beat Caballero at the far post.

(AFP via Getty Images)

The home side began to dominate proceedings and took advantage of some shoddy defending from Chelsea to take the lead. Caballero was caught way off his line as Youri Tielemans crossed to the far post and Ben Chilwell finished smartly to make it 2-1.

The end-to-end nature of the game continued as the Blues looked to find a way back into the game, and it was Rudiger again who provided the answer, meeting Mount’s delivery with a looping header from 12 yards out which flew into the top corner.

(Getty Images)

Leicester wasted two golden chances to restore their advantage, with Evans missing the target with a free header and Barnes somehow dragging wide with only Caballero to beat.

Lampard sent on Willian and Mateo Kovacic in search of a winner, with Ross Barkley replacing Abraham late on – meaning Michy Batshuayi was left on the bench as Chelsea operated with a false nine.

But the chances dried up towards the final stages as the two top-four challengers settled for a point after a thrilling second half.

Relive all the goals and action at the King Power Stadium.

Live Updates

2020-02-01T14:30:37.860Z

Very much as you were for both sides.Leicester stay eight points clear of Chelsea in third, but the Blues are now seven clear of nearest challengers Manchester United.As we saw in the previous gameweek, a point can prove to be very handy when your rivals are struggling.

FULL TIME

2020-02-01T14:25:23.300Z

FULL TIME | Leicester 2-2 ChelseaA thrilling second half comes to a close as Rudiger’s brace salvages a point for the Blues.It really could have been 4-4 or 5-5. A brilliant game of football.

VAR

2020-02-01T14:24:05.343Z

90 4 mins: Penalty??Barnes races down the left-hand side and tries to find Maddison in the box. It does appear to hit Rudiger’s hand but it looked accidental.VAR agrees – no penalty.

2020-02-01T14:19:05.743Z

90 mins: There will be FIVE minutes of added time.Enough time for a winner? After four second-half goals, it can’t be ruled out.

2020-02-01T14:14:24.340Z

85 mins: Some concern here for Chelsea.Hudson-Odoi looks in some pain after being caught by Chilwell. Chelsea have made all three substitutes, just to remind you.

SUBS

2020-02-01T14:12:21.696Z

83 mins: Final change for Chelsea – and it’s a strange one.Abraham makes way for Ross Barkley, which means Willian is now operating as a false nine with Mount on the left.The camera cuts to Michy Batshuayi, who looks dismayed not to be coming on today.

SUBS

2020-02-01T14:10:08.580Z

81 mins: Change for Leicester.Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Vardy.

2020-02-01T14:08:33.096Z

80 mins: CHANCE! Barnes misses!Vardy races down the right and crosses for Barnes, who somehow drags his shot wide.What a chance. Not sure how he isn’t celebrating with the home fans there.

2020-02-01T14:06:37.273Z

77 mins: SITTER! Evans had to score!Oh dear, he won’t want to watch that one again.It’s a super corner from Maddison and Evans escapes Christensen. He’s all alone, but somehow skews his header wide.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-01T14:04:27.016Z

76 mins: Perez takes a brilliant touch to cut inside Rudiger and Kovacic, with his first contribution to the game, brings him down with a sliding challenge.Yellow card for the Croatian.

SUBS

2020-02-01T14:02:34.020Z

73 mins: Pedro sadly hasn’t made much of an impact today and he’s been replaced by Willian.Jorginho, who has been booked, is replaced by Mateo Kovacic. Positive changes from Lampard.

GOAL!

2020-02-01T13:59:37.173Z

Leicester 2-2 Chelsea | Antonio Rudiger 71’What a header! It’s a teasing free-kick from Mount and Rudiger leaps high to head into the top corner from 12 yards out.He’s on a hat-trick! A crazy second half here.

2020-02-01T13:57:47.000Z

68 mins: Leicester have got their tails up and are looking to kill this game off as Tielemans strikes from 25 yards and this time, Caballero makes a decent stop/.

GOAL!

2020-02-01T13:52:57.613Z

Leicester 2-1 Chelsea | Ben Chilwell 64’A defensive nightmare for Chelsea. Caballero makes a crazy decision to come off his line and it’s a low cross from Tielemans that finds Chilwell at the far post, who finishes very smartly for a left-back.Not sure what the goalkeeper was doing there.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-01T13:50:20.436Z

60 mins: Maddison lunges in on James with no attempt made for the ball and picks up a yellow card.James wasn’t happy about the challenge itself and has a word with his fellow Englishman.Free-kick in a dangerous area now for Chelsea, but Mount makes a hash of the delivery.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-01T13:44:57.570Z

56 mins: Jorginho goes into the book for a cynical foul on Maddison.

GOAL!

2020-02-01T13:42:42.746Z

Leicester 1-1 Chelsea | Harvey Barnes 54’More than a slice of fortune about this one but the Foxes had responded well to going behind as Barnes’ effort takes a deflection off James and loops over Caballero.Game on!

2020-02-01T13:40:33.436Z

51 mins: That goal will come as a huge relief to Lampard, who would have been frustrated with how many chances his side missed in the first half.Now, will the defence hold out?

GOAL!

2020-02-01T13:35:18.416Z

Leicester 0-1 Chelsea | Antonio Rudiger 47’What a start for the Blues! The corner is whipped by Mount to the far post and Rudiger rises above Choudhury to nod past Schmeichel.A brilliant way to mark his 100th Chelsea appearance.

KICK OFF

2020-02-01T13:33:37.000Z

SECOND HALFWe’re back underway at the King Power.

Can’t see the Leicester City vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League commentary stream? Click here for the desktop version.