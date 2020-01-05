antonio-brown-was-busy-on-twitter-following-the-patriots’-loss

As he seems to do with nearly everything that happens, former Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown took to Twitter after the team’s loss to the Titans on Saturday night.

In a since-deleted tweet, Brown appeared to refer to the fact that he enjoyed the Patriots’ loss.

“Seeing people who tried to hurt you fail is the best inner feeling! Look at me now Godsplan,” Brown wrote.

“You were right, Jim.” pic.twitter.com/3L2nfpkYN9 — Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) January 5, 2020

There was one Patriots player that Brown did support, and that was Tom Brady. Brown, who hasn’t been shy in sharing on how highly he thinks of Brady, tweeted that he would only play with Brady next season.

“2020 Only Want To Play With @TomBrady Or No Play,” Brown tweeted.

2020 Only Want To Play With @TomBrady Or No Play — AB (@AB84) January 5, 2020

In another tweet, Brown quote-tweeted a video of Brady’s press-conference and asked Brady to “Call Me.”

Call Me 🤙🏾 https://t.co/gGNfFfJl4p — AB (@AB84) January 5, 2020

Brown hasn’t signed with a team since he was released by the Patriots after allegations of sexual assault and misconduct came out in September. He tried out with the Saints in December but was not offered a contract. The NFL is still investigating his off-field incidents.