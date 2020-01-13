antonio-banderas-plays-it-cooler-than-cool-in-malaga-after-landing-his-first-ever-oscar-nod

Antonio Banderas may have just landed his first ever Oscar nod, but he’s as cool and collected as ever.

The Laundromat star, 59, was spotted out in Malaga just hours after the Oscar nominations for 2020 to attend a movie presentation of Dolor y Gloria (that’s Spanish for Pain and Glory).

Rocking a leather jacket and dark jeans, Antonio managed to refrain from doing a little celebratory dance or shouting from the rooftops, despite the pretty exciting news he could potentially land an Academy Award, and instead played it as smooth as possible, while arriving at the screening.

Antonio has been nominated for Best Actor for his leading role in Pain and Glory, also starring Penelope Cruz, where he plays Spanish film director Salvador Mallo, who finds himself in the middle of a creative crisis and relives his life over the years through a series of real-time reunions and flashbacks.

It’s his first ever Oscar nomination, but he faces stiff competition in the Best Actor category from Leonardo Di Caprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

Antonio’s not the only star to receive their first nod from the Academy this year, as Cynthia Erivo has landed a nomination for Best Actress in a leading role, thanks to her lead role in Harriet, and Florence Pugh for Little Women.

Others in the category include Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Renee Zellweger (Judy).

Scarlett Johansson, meanwhile, has landed her first double nod for Best Actress in a leading role for Marriage Story and Best Actress in a supporting role for Jojo Rabbit.

Battling it out in the Best Actor for a supporting role category is Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood, Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino and Joe Pesci (both for The Irishman) and Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood).

It’s also been confirmed that for the second year running the Oscars will run without a host and instead rely on its celebrity presenters to introduce the categories and performers.

Kevin hart was scheduled to host the ceremony last year, but pulled out just days after being announced as host, meaning 2019 was the first year the Oscars went ahead without one.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Little Women’s Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh hit out at Greta Gerwig’s Oscar snub: ‘It’s a big blow’

MORE: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence hit Miami for Bad Boys 3 premiere… but they’ve still got time for an espresso





