Anti-Semitic Attack Victim Died From Wounds. Was Attending a Hannukkah Celebration.

Josef Neumann, who was simply mortally wounded from the machete attack on your day of Hanukkah at the home of a Rabbi in Monsey, NY, died from his wounds on 29th March 2020. This is confirmed by sources from the law-enforcement. Neumann was seventy-two yrs . old.

Neumann suffered serious brain injury

Aside from Neumann four other men were also attacked by Grafton Thomas. The incident had occurred on 28th December on the occassion of Hanukkah inside your home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg. Thomas had used a machete to attack Neumann and the others. The machete had pierced Josef Neumann’s skull and damaged his brain.

Following the gruesome attack, the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council posted on the official Twitter account an image of Neumann. He was lying unconscious on a hospital bed in the Westchester INFIRMARY in Valhalla. On his left eye were two rows of stitches.

Neumann’s family was very hopeful regarding his recovery. He previously showed some signs of improvement but even though he previously woken up he’d have permanent brain damage.

Thomas may be charged with murder

The assailant Grafton Thomas was charged with attempted murder and hate crime. Based on the FBI Thomas had kept with him anti-Semitic journals and wanted places on the web to create for his target. After Neumann’s death he could be charged with murder.

NYPD had caught Thomas with the machete under the passenger seat of his car in Harlem. He was covered in blood also. This is after an full hour had passed following the attack.

Michael Sussman, defense lawyer for Thomas, has stated that his client has psychosis and had not been on his medications round the right time of the attack. Thomas have been arrested 2 times before this. Once for consuming marijuana in 2002 and in 2009 for assaulting a guy.