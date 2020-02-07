anti-plastic-initiatives-win-big-at-the-clean-city-awards

It was anti single-use plastic initiatives that stood front and centre at the Clean City Awards today, with a number of businesses honoured for their efforts to reduce reliance and usage.

Law firm Linklaters won for their ‘Ditch the Dispo’ campaign, which prevented one million plastic cutlery sets from entering circulation over the course of two years.

Bank of England’s ‘think before you drink’ campaign – which cut single-use plastic use by 80% – earned it an award, while Bow Lane Dental Group was also rewarded for cutting out 7,500 plastic toothbrushes, 6,000 plastic cups and 1,000 water bottles from their operations.

In its 25th year, the Clean City Awards pays tribute to the institutions taking action to reduce their environmental impact. There were 107 entries this year, put forward by businesses from around the City of London, such as banks, dentists and landmarks.

Individuals were also commended; Veolia’s Andrzej Barczyk took home ‘Waste Operative of the Year’ for his meticulous work cleaning street furniture.

Speaking at the event today, chairman of the City of London Corporations’ Environmental Services Committee Jeremy Simons said: “The Clean City Awards recognise how City businesses are pushing the boundaries on environmental sustainability.

“These firms are fully committed to reducing plastic, improving recycling and keeping the streets clean.

“Together we are taking steps to make the Square Mile free of single-use plastics and harnessing the clear desire of City workers, residents and visitors to eliminate their use.”

The City Corporation is working towards eliminating non-essential single-use plastics at Guildhall and Mansion House by the spring of this year, and across the entire portfolio by 2021. This includes social housing in six London boroughs and 11,000 acres of green space, such as Hampstead Heath and Epping Forest.