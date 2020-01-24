anti-caa-protests:-top-court-disposes-plea-against-national-security-act

Anti-CAA Protests: Supreme Court today refused a plea challenging imposition of the National Security Act

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court today refused to entertain a plea challenging the imposition of the National Security Act or NSA in few states and the national capital amid anti-CAA protests.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee said that it cannot pass a blanket order with regard to imposition of the National Security Act and asked lawyer ML Sharma to withdraw the plea.

The bench asked Mr Sharma to file a fresh petition or an interim application in pending pleas on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) giving specific details of violations of the National Security Act.

Mr Sharma’s plea questioned the imposition of the NSA, saying it has been done to curb and pressure people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC).

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on January 10 extended detaining powers to the Delhi Police under the National Security Act for a three-month period starting January 19.

This allows the police to detain a person for 12 months without trial.

Protests are taking place at various places in the country against CAA and NPR.

