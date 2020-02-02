Anti-abortion activists gather in capital as abortion access in Missouri remains in limbo

JEFFERSON CITY — Hundreds of anti-abortion activists converged in the capital city on Saturday to hear from Gov. Mike Parson and celebrate the passage of one of the strictest abortion laws in the country.Bridget Van Means, an anti-abortion activist, implored a crowd under the Capitol Rotunda to become one-issue voters in 2020 and to only support candidates opposed to abortion access.”When we stop murdering innocent children in our country, everything else takes care of itself,” she said.The speeches and marches around the capital city were part of the 2020 Midwest March for Life. The event came as the state and abortion rights advocates continue legal fights on several fronts:• A federal judge in Kansas City last year put parts of Parson’s abortion law on hold while the courts determine whether abortions can be banned — except in medical emergencies — at the eighth week of pregnancy.• The Administrative Hearing Commission is still weighing whether the Department of Health and Senior Services was justified last year in pulling the abortion license of the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis.• Two other courts are deciding whether the Legislature improperly barred Medicaid dollars from going to Planned Parenthood, which operates the state’s only abortion clinic in St. Louis.Abortions in Missouri are in decline, according to figures from the Department of Health and Senior Services.There were 4,562 abortions in Missouri in 2016, the highest amount in the last four years, according to the state.In 2017 and 2018, the number of abortions decreased to 3,903 and 2,910, respectively.Last year, through Nov. 15, there had been 1,354 abortions, according to DHSS. That figure included only six medical, or non-surgical abortions, which are completed outside of the doctor’s office.There were just six medical abortions completed in Missouri in 2019, according to the figures. Those procedures are non-surgical and are completed at home.The state began enforcing a pelvic exam requirement for patients receiving abortions in early 2018, leading the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis to begin referring patients to Illinois clinics, where regulations are not as stringent.Planned Parenthood in October opened a new clinic in Fairview Heights, Illinois, where it planned to see patients from states with restrictive abortion laws.Parson, a Republican running for a full term in November, said on Twitter after his speech that “We are creating a culture in Missouri that protects women’s health and defends those who cannot defend themselves. Proud to stand with thousands at the Midwest March for Life today.”His campaign said he was the first Missouri governor to speak at the Midwest March for Life.Ruth Engling, 22, of Kansas City, traveled to Jefferson City with friends to march and hear from speakers.Engling described the state of legal abortion as society’s “current holocaust.” “It’s scarier than people think because it’s hidden,” she said.Engling said she appreciated Parson’s remarks, and his Christian faith, which she said she didn’t know much about before Saturday.”I really enjoyed him,” Engling said. “I didn’t really know anything about him at all.”Abortion-rights activists did not cheer Parson’s speech.“Governor Parson opposes reproductive freedom,” M’Evie Mead, director of policy and organizing at Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri, said in a statement. “He has used every branch of Missouri government to try to eliminate access to reproductive health care — including signing an extreme abortion ban that has no exceptions for rape or incest — all while ignoring the state’s shamefully high rates of infant and maternal mortality.””People who have an abortion deserve compassion and access to the best health care available — not to be stigmatized and villainized by the governor of their state,” she said, adding that the group is supporting State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, in this year’s race for governor.

