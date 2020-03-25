anthropologie-put-everything-you-need-to-wfh-comfortably-on-sale

If you had to socially isolate in a store, you’d probably want it to be Anthropologie. The entire store looks like a dream vacation and smells like spring. Its lookbooks and online edit exude the exact same manic-pixie-girl-on-summer-vacation-in-Italy energy.

Naturally in these times, the retailer would offer up a WFH edit complete with tie-dye sweatshirt dresses to wear from your bedroom to your living room and cute candles to light while cooking for the tenth night in a row. And while we appreciate them just putting all of their coziest and cutest work-from-home essentials all in one place, we definitely extra-appreciate that they went ahead and put them all on sale for 40 percent off.

If you’re lucky enough to work from home, there’s probably a lot of little things you suddenly wish you had. Like a set of notebooks that makes you smile for your everyday to-do lists. Or a bright pink mini dress that looks good on Zoom conference meetings but is still comfortable enough to sit at your kitchen-counter-turned-desk in. Maybe you’re now wishing you got into the padded headband trend, to help manage your bedhead without having to do too much or maybe you’re just now realizing all of your scrunchies seem to have taken a vacation without you. And if you just have more time to experiment with hair accessories, Anthropologie has got those too —including seashell ones that’ll remind you of better times at the beach.

Personally, their WFH edit is so calm and cozy and cute, just looking at it soothes me and makes me want things I never even knew existed, like hand-painted ceramic baskets for my berries (well, we’re all basically hunter-gatherers these days right?). Whatever it is that you’re realizing you just needed, whether it’s necessary or not, Anthropologie is bound to have a floral version of it on sale. And who isn’t here for that?

Shop some of the best deals from Anthropologie’s work-from-home sale, below.

Anthropologie Abstract Joggers

Shop now: $66 (Originally $110); anthropologie.com

Elago Airpods Hanging case

Shop now: $9 (Originally $15); anthropologie.com

Brenda Hair Clip Set

Shop now: $14 (Originally $24); anthropologie.com

Satin Headband

Shop now: $11 (Originally $18); anthropologie.com

BB Dakota Loren Cheetah Joggers

Shop now: $54 (Originally $90); anthropologie.com

Speckled Mini Hair Clip Set

Shop now: $14 (Originally $24); anthropologie.com

Dolan Left Coast Tiger-Striped Sweatshirt

Shop now: $53 (Originally $88); anthropologie.com

Illume Tin Chef’s Candle

Shop now: $13 (Originally $22); anthropologie.com

Anthropologie Ribbed Seamless Briefs

Shop now: $7 (Originally $12); anthropologie.com

Avalyn Scrunchie Set

Shop now: $18 (Originally $30); anthropologie.com

Anthropologie Ribbed Seamless T-Back Bra

Shop now: $14 (Originally $24); anthropologie.com

Laila Tie-Dyed Sweatshirt Dress

Shop now: $95 (Originally $158); anthropologie.com