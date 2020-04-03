🔥Anthony Yarde confirms his grandmother's death from coronavirus days after father dies with Covid-19🔥

Boxer Anthony Yarde has announced the death of his grandmother due to coronavirus just days after his father also died as a result of the illness.
“We have now lost my Nanna to this virus,” he wrote on social media. “My Dad and his mother have passed days apart.
“It’s serious! People are still going out when they don’t need to.
“I know there’s a lot of opinions about Covid-19 and I have mine but I just know opinions ain’t worth risking your life and others. Just stay home.”
