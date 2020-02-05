anthony-watson-ruled-out-of-scotland-vs-england-showdown-after-calf-injury-setback

Anthony Watson ruled out of Scotland vs England showdown after calf injury setback

England will be without Anthony Watson for the second week running when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Watson was expected to return to Eddie Jones’ starting XV but is not yet ready following the calf injury that ruled him out of Sunday’s 24-17 defeat to France. 

England’s new forwards coach Matt Proudfoot said that on Tuesday Watson had suffered a setback in his recovery and was out of the game.

“Anthony felt it again yesterday and we won’t consider him for Scotland,” Proudfoot said.

Watson joins Manu Tuilagi on the sidelines for Saturday’s meeting with Scotland, who lost to Ireland in their opening game.

Tuilagi – who went off after 16 minutes against France – is likely to be replaced by Jonathan Joseph, while Watson’s injury means George Furbank should keep his place at full-back. 

Mako Vunipola was left out against France but could return at loosehead against Scotland. 

